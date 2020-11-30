Unrestrained 10-year-old killed after minivan hits ditch, flips

TICKFAW, La – A 10-year-old boy is dead and three other children are injured after a minivan left the road in Tangipahoa Parish and flipped multiple times.

A 2002 Dodge Caravan traveling eastbound on LA 442 around 5 p.m. on November 29 left the road and hit a ditch, according to the Louisiana State Police. The driver, 35-year-old Maria Bernales, was not injured in the crash.

Ten-year-old Salvador Arjon, Jr., was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Arjon was one of four unrestrained juveniles inside the minivan at the time of the crash. The other three children sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash. Charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is completed, according to the LSP.