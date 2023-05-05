LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — University Lab scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force a Game 3 in a best-of-three quarterfinal with defending LHSAA Division III state champion, St. Charles Catholic.

The Comets took a 2-1 lead after Jackson Monica hit a two-run double off Southern Miss-commit Camden Sunstrom in the top of the sixth.

But two triples in the bottom of the seventh set up the 3-2 victory, including the winning run from Jake McCann off a passed ball at the plate.

U-Lab’s Sunstrom finished with nine strikeouts, while Comets starter Brandon Kragle recorded six.

Game 3 is set for Saturday at Comet Field in Laplace, La., at 1 p.m.