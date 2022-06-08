MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 15, 2022, to June 16, 2022, the second annual Universities of Louisiana Black Male Summit will take place at the Univerisity of Louisiana at Monroe. The event’s keynote speaker will be Chris Hilliard.

The summit will discuss solutions for addressing systemic barriers and new opportunities for Black male faculty, staff, and students. Following the lunch on June 16, 2022, the second cohort of the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program will be introduced with a pinning ceremony.