Mayor, police chief show up to support latest Shreveport protest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins told protesters gathered at Government Plaza Thursday afternoon that he supports them, is proud of them, and will do everything he can to support them.

“I served eight years in the U.S. Army and I fought this country and I fought for our constitution and I want you all to know, just because I’m in that mayor’s office now, I didn’t stop fighting for you. I’m right alongside you.”

Perkins also told the protesters that the Shreveport Police Department is there to make sure they are safe for however long they choose they exercise their constitutional right to demonstrate.

The protest and march from Government Plaza downtown to Shreveport Police Headquarters included an eight-minute demonstration evoking the treatment of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in the moments leading up to his death.

Once the protesters arrived at the police department, they laid face down on the sidewalks with their hands behind their backs for eight minutes while chanting, “I CAN’T BREATHE” and George Floyd’s name.

Shreveport police officers stood respectfully to the side and looked on with their hands over their hearts on as the demonstration continued, including Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond.

Love Shreveport-Bossier organized the “Unity In Our Community” protest, calling it a “PEACEFUL protest against the racist injustices and police brutality that plague America.”

Those participating were reminded to practices physical distancing and wear masks, as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus during protests amid a pandemic remain.

Guest speakers addressed police and community relations, brutality and discrimination, violent crime in the city, police body cams, and unity in the community.

Timmie McGlothen III, the son of the Shreveport man who died while in police custody in early April in a case that is currently under review by the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, was among those who spoke at the demonstration. He remembered his father as a man who taught him to be responsible and would never hurt anybody.” He also thanked supporters for being there.