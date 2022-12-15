UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana launched its Union Parish Tornado Response project that will encompass a relief fund and 211 referrals to local resources. According to officials, all funds will be used to meet the needs of Union Parish residents who are displaced due to the recent tornado damage.

Donations to the Union Parish Tornado Response Fund may be given by texting UNIONTORNADO to 91999, visiting online at unitedwaynela.org/unionresponse, or mailing a check or money order to United Way of Northeast Louisiana located at 1201 Hudson Lane in Monroe, La.

Officials encourage donors to indicate a donation to the UWNELA Union Parish Tornado Response Fund in the memo of their check or money order.