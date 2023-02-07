MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 6, 2023, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana announced the reopening of the annual agency program application process. Hundreds of knowledgeable volunteers representative of the Northeast Louisiana community provide volunteer leadership to United Way of Northeast Louisiana.

The organization’s existing partner agency programs provide effective services across the 12 parishes of Northeast Louisiana, addressing many identified issues while meeting United Way’s high standards of accountability.