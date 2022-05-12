BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Change could be coming to America’s abortion laws and for those who gathered at the State Capitol Tuesday, that is good news.

Louisiana Right to Life and other organizations held a rally at the Capitol steps. Organizers say this was their chance to spread the awareness that life is precious.

“Especially with the advances in medical science and everything now, we are absolutely positive that the embryo or the fetus is human life. So, abortion is killing human life,” said Dee Bets, a retired practical nurse.

These groups are pushing for an immediate end to abortion.

“Pro-life is saying that every life matters, every child matters, every birth matters. Do not abort your baby, we are here to support you,” explained Keysha Robinson, a pro-life advocate.

Pro-choice rallies broke out across the country — including here in Louisiana — when a leaked, draft Supreme Court opinion revealed the high justices may overturn Roe v. Wade. According to a Gallup poll taken in 2021, 49 percent of Americans now oppose overturning Roe while 47 percent of Americans support it.

“I am very pro-life and I appreciate everyone who turns out at the rally. I believe that there are many things that we need to discuss about life,” said Rep. Beryl Amedee.

These anti-abortion advocates say abortion laws should be set by each state.

“There is a House bill right now that says that if Roe v. Wade is not overturned anytime soon by the U.S. Supreme Court that Louisiana would reject the court’s position on Roe v. Wade,” continued Rep. Amedee.

Pro-choice groups in Louisiana are lobbying against those bills in the state legislature right now. The Supreme Court did confirm that the draft is authentic but they also say it is not a reflection of a final decision.