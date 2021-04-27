United Cajun Navy asks for boats in Vermilion Bay after more Seacor Power life vests found

VERMILION BAY, La. (KLFY) — The United Cajun Navy is seeking more volunteer boaters to search Vermilion Bay after additional Seacor Power life vests washed ashore Monday.

Courtesy United Cajun Navy Facebook

It was the second day in a row that volunteers recovered life vests and other debris from the capsized Seacor Power while searching for the remaining seven missing crewmembers.

The United Cajun Navy also announced they were joined in their search over the weekend by a Texas non-profit search and rescue crew, Team 409 Search and Rescue.

Volunteers have been launching boats from the Harbor Light Marina at 8239 La. 56 in Chauvin, La.