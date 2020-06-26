Union Tank Car Company in Ville Platte temporarily shuts down due to employees testing positive with COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Union Tank Car Company has closed its facility in Ville Platte for cleaning after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“As an essential business that has been operating throughout the pandemic, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and the Ville Platte community,” Kristen Johnson, the company’s manager of communications and branding, said in a statement to News 10. “As such, anytime our employees self-report possible COVID-19 exposures or symptoms, we implement our COVID-19 rapid response plan.”

The facility has been shut down to be disinfected. It is expected to be back in operation on Sunday, June 28, Johnson said.