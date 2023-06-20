UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Library is providing citizens with a Courtesy Charging Station.

The Union Parish Library has become a recharging site offering electrical power during prolonged outages. Union Parish resident, Amy Hudson, said she appreciates the library’s initiative to help the community.

“I think it’s great. We have the best library. They do a lot of stuff for our community and the kids. They have something going on every day of the week. We are just appreciative.”

Severe storms brought damaging winds causing power outages. Husdson said she lost power about 10 p.m.

“So, we have been without power. Our girls enjoy coming here for Manga Monday. So, I figured I should come and charge my phone, and she can eat a sandwich while we are here in town.”

Meanwhile, Leslie Robinson says he’s been without power for two days.

“I can’t even charge my hearing aid, and we can’t cook anything. I appreciate what they are doing here today. So, I’ll be checking in a lot more.”

While residents had a cool place to stay, they were able to charge their devices, and have some snacks, water and a hot meal.

“…and chips, and cookies, and water and one for my wife too because she can’t get out of the house. It is a full service, and I love it.” Said Robinson.

The Courtesy Charging Station is available during business hours, but the library also provides an outside outlet.