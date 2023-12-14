UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 10, 2023, at approximately 6:30 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a discharge of firearms complaint in the Crossroads community of Farmerville, La. While responding to the scene, deputies received additional reports from witnesses advising that someone was shot.

According to authorities, deputies discovered an adult male deceased on the front porch of the residence once they arrived at the scene. After speaking with witnesses, deputies identified the suspect and learned that the shooting was the result of an argument.

Around 7 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to assist in locating the suspect. Ouachita Parish deputies located the suspect’s vehicle at his residence on Topic Drive in Monroe, La.

While OPSO SWAT was preparing to serve search and arrest warrants at the residence, the suspect allegedly set his house on fire. As authorities approached the residence, they encountered the suspect in the front yard, armed with a firearm.

The suspect allegedly fired at the deputies and they returned fire. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene and no deputies were injured during the incident.

KTVE/KARD’s Vallery Maravi spoke with a witness of the incident and he advised Maravi about what he saw.

I counted at leat 7 police cars. I saw an ambulance come in and a white car ahead of it, and I’m assuming that was a coroner’s car. They got the gurney out and they went over to where the man died, put him on the gurney, brought him back, put him in the ambulance, and drove away. I feel sorry for the families that were involved and the aftermath of it. Leo, Crossroads Resident

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and the identity of the suspect has not been released.