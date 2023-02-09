VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – **On February 6, 2023, Troopers identified the driver of the hit and run vehicle as 44-year-old Melissa A. Jernigan of Anacoco. Jernigan was arrested and charged with hit and run (felony) and careless operation (misdemeanor). Also, 48-year-old Larry P. Jernigan of Anacoco was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice (felony). Both were booked at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

**On February 5, 2023, the victim of the hit and run crash was positively identified as 64-year-old Marti Lee Clem of Anacoco.

See original release below.

VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:25 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 111 at Tom Beckcom Road. This crash killed an unidentified white female pedestrian.

The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 111. For reasons still under investigation, a pedestrian was walking in the southbound lane and was struck by the unknown vehicle. As a result of the crash, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

Through investigative means, Troopers believe that the unknown vehicle could be an older model (1994-1995) Ford Mustang silver in color and the vehicle may also have an exhaust that emits moderate sound. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle or the identity of the pedestrian to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities.