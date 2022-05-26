BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks are being sent to Louisianans on Thursday, totaling $4.8 million.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said checks will be mailed to every parish in the state, and if you get one in the mail, you can cash it right away.

“And, if you don’t receive a check, you may still be owed unclaimed money,” he added. “We can’t return all money this way, but we can at least give back $4.8 million. Please go to LaCashClaim.org to check your name and file a claim.”

With more than $900 million in Unclaimed Property to return, Louisiana Treasury has been using technology to increase the rate of return of Unclaimed Property. Through data matches, Treasury is able to update addresses and issue checks for money that many recipients didn’t even know they were owed. 

What is unclaimed property? The State Treasury defines it as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for several years. When the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, and stock certificates.

One of the main reasons an item becomes unclaimed property is an incorrect or old address. Since 2018, the State Treasury and Department of Revenue have worked together to find updated addresses to return unclaimed property to Louisianans without them even needing to file a claim.

One in six individuals in Louisiana has Unclaimed Property, with claims averaging $900. To find out if you have Unclaimed Property, search at www.LaCashClaim.org or call the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division toll-free at 1-888-925-4127 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.mm to 4:30 p.m.).

Below is a list of Parishes in alphabetical order, amounts returned, and a total number of checks issued:

ACADIA$52,147.94274
ALLEN$12,561.2876
ASCENSION$103,744.07700
ASSUMPTION$10,223.7265
AVOYELLES$33,835.93153
BEAUREGARD$30,978.43159
BIENVILLE$9,740.5860
BOSSIER$134,742.86700
CADDO$296,850.711820
CALCASIEU$245,598.331412
CALDWELL$3,742.0230
CAMERON$2,438.6014
CATAHOULA$5,540.3329
CLAIBORNE$11,622.4652
CONCORDIA$9,057.4854
DE SOTO$23,399.19136
EAST BATON ROUGE$594,406.303424
EAST CARROLL$6,416.2619
EAST FELICIANA$9,399.6675
EVANGELINE$22,932.98119
FRANKLIN$11,247.7066
GRANT$9,575.3666
IBERIA$64,283.11364
IBERVILLE$28,435.10159
JACKSON$7,424.1352
JEFFERSON$493,295.602458
JEFFERSON DAVIS$22,300.10159
LA SALLE$4,972.5839
LAFAYETTE$291,234.431438
LAFOURCHE$48,139.22350
LINCOLN$42,105.27250
LIVINGSTON$136,459.59750
MADISON$3,994.7828
MOREHOUSE$16,113.0676
NATCHITOCHES$25,467.55145
ORLEANS$533,713.002462
OUACHITA$143,027.79825
PLAQUEMINES$13,487.7685
POINTE COUPEE$8,432.2184
RAPIDES$102,363.90611
RED RIVER$4,818.3727
RICHLAND$7,201.4564
SABINE$12,274.7977
SAINT BERNARD$33,872.64215
SAINT CHARLES$37,433.29215
SAINT HELENA$7,192.2424
SAINT JAMES$13,489.22108
SAINT LANDRY$70,154.80406
SAINT MARTIN$40,002.07224
SAINT MARY$38,130.16223
SAINT TAMMANY$301,598.881587
ST JOHN THE BAPTIST$40,421.23223
TANGIPAHOA$135,039.32760
TENSAS$436.605
TERREBONNE$88,525.69495
UNION$13,594.0382
VERMILION$34,688.80230
VERNON$32,187.09189
WASHINGTON$37,325.50229
WEBSTER$21,247.47179
WEST BATON ROUGE$31,554.02149
WEST CARROLL$3,951.2935
WEST FELICIANA$5,331.2946
WINN$6,042.7946
OUT OF STATE$255,125.531449
TOTAL$4,897,089.9327125