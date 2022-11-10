AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 10, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 361. This crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Lance Joseph Richard.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Avalon, driven by Richard, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 361. For reasons still under investigation, Richard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, before striking multiple trees.

Richard, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 50 fatal crashes, resulting in 52 deaths.