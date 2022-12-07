MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 10, 2022, graduates will be awarded diplomas at two commencement ceremonies at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Both ceremonies will take place in the Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The university will hold two separate ceremonies to honor the graduates of the four colleges:

9:30 AM – The College of Business and Social Sciences and College of Pharmacy .

. 1:30 PM – The College of Arts, Education, and Sciences and College of Health Science.

Both ceremonies will be streamed live on the ulm.edu homepage and tickets are not required for guests. More information, for graduates and guests, can be found at ulm.edu/commencement.

For questions, you can email commencement@ulm.edu.