MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe’s office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, will host a professional development session with Dr. Ivory Toldson on September 15, 2022.

Dr. Ivory Toldson is currently a professor of Counseling Psychology at Howard University, Director of Education Innovation and Research for the NAACP, the editor in-chief for the Journal of Negro Education, the president of education for minorities, and the executive editor of the Journal of Policy Analysis. Toldson previously served in President Barack Obama’s administration as the executive director for the White House initiative for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The session will address racial achievement gaps through conversations about the impact of mindsets, practices, and tools on student outcomes in institutions that have closed this gap. This session presents information for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs that are seeking to operate on evident proved practices that will eventually lead to more student success.

The event will take place at Bayou Pointe center located on ULM’s campus and is scheduled to start at 2 PM. Local and regional educators and administration as well as all faculty and staff of ULM are encouraged to attend. The session is free for the participants.

Registration is not required; however, participants are encouraged to pre-register at https://webservices.ulm.edu/webforms/form/professional-development-registration-form .