MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, the family of the late Tex Kilpatrick donated $100,000 to the ULM Foundation for the creation of the Tex Kilpatrick Endowed Professorship in Kinesiology.

Photo courtesy of the University of Louisiana Monroe

The Tex Kilpatrick Endowed Professorship in Kinesiology was created by a donation of $80,000 from the Kilpatrick family, which will be matched with $20,000 from the Louisiana Board of Regents. Tex Kilpatrick’s service to ULM was extensive and included participating in the selection of two ULM Presidents, serving as Vice President of the ULM Foundation, and co-chairing, with special friends Lynn and James Moore, the fundraising drive to build Bon Aire, the ULM President’s official residence.