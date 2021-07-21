UL Lafayette to offer incentives to students who vaccinate

In this file photo, used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials from UL-Lafayette announced incentive giveaways for students who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated students are eligible to win one of 10 prizes in a series of drawings that begin Tuesday, Aug. 10, and continue through early October. Prizes include two iPhone 12s, two MacBook Airs, two Oculus Quests, an Apple Watch, free campus parking, and two $300 Declining Balances.

UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie announced the incentives program to reward students who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine – and to inspire those who haven’t done so – in a message to the campus community on Wednesday.

“Vaccines are free, they are safe, and they are the best shot we have to end the pandemic,” Savoie said.

To participate, students must:

Have received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines before the date of the drawing;

Provide proof of vaccination if they’ve received the vaccine outside Louisiana; and

Be registered for classes for the Fall 2021 semester.

More information, including the schedule of drawings and how to register, is available on the “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” incentives program website.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, we hope the University’s incentives program encourages you to do so,” said Savoie. “If you have, thank you, and please consider talking to your family and friends who haven’t and urge them to follow your lead.”

In a separate interview, Dean of Students Dr. Margarita Perez noted that UL Lafayette is one of eight Louisiana colleges and universities that has joined the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House, the program encourages colleges and universities to launch efforts that increase vaccination rates among members of their campus communities.

“Vaccines are critical to returning campus life to a pre-pandemic normal. Our ‘Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!’ program is about engaging and motivating students to do their part to help bring the pandemic to an end and keep our campus safe,” Perez said.

“Don’t Wait. Vaccinate” is sponsored by the Wellness Center Fund that’s managed by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Foundation.