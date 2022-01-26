LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will continue to deliver some of its courses virtually through Feb. 4, according to an announcement by officials this morning.

Students should confirm course delivery methods via Moodle and with their faculty members.

In-person student organization events, including meetings, socials, and service projects, will be allowed on- and off-campus, provided masks are worn and proper social distancing can be maintained.

In addition, the University announced that COVID-19 vaccines are again being administered at the on-campus testing and vaccination site in the former University Bookstore building, 210 E. St. Mary Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is administered by members of the Louisiana National Guard in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and UL Lafayette.

Students who do not feel well for any reason should stay home and complete the Anticipated or Unplanned Absence form, according to this morning’s announcement

If you experience any symptoms related to COVID-19, please do the following:

isolate at home/stay in your residence,

contact your medical provider or call the Student Health Services at (337) 482-1328; and

inform your roommates and avoid contact with them.

If you are told to quarantine or isolate because you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are presumed positive because of symptoms and testing, complete the isolation and quarantine form only. (You do not need to complete the Anticipated or Unplanned Absence form.)