UL Lafayette: Students must be COVID-19 vaccinated for winter, spring sessions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UL Lafayette students who wish to take classes in the winter or spring sessions will have to receive at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, Sept. 20, the school announced today.

Students have two options to comply with the vaccination requirement by Monday, Sept. 20:

Option 1: Begin the COVID-19 vaccination process by receiving at least one dose of a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization.

This requirement applies to all students regardless of whether they take classes on campus or online, except for dual enrollment students, according to the university’s website. Dual enrollment students are not required to submit proof of immunization but are strongly encouraged to do so.

Students will have to submit proof of their vaccinations by uploading an image of a COVID-19 vaccination card to the Student Health Services Medical Patient Portal. Failure to get vaccinated or to submit the appropriate documentation for an exemption will result in a hold on your Spring 2022 and Winter Intersession 2021 registration.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and the most powerful tool we have to combat – and end – the pandemic. Getting vaccinated helps protect yourself, your friends, family, coworkers, and community. Individuals who receive the COVID-19 vaccine will help the University community thrive together and thrive in person,” the university’s announcement said.

Registration for the Spring 2022 semester and Winter Intersession 2021 begins on Nov. 1.

Read frequently asked questions for immunization compliance on the Student Health Services website.