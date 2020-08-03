UL Lafayette preparing for safe fall semester

(KLFY)- As summer comes to an end, many public, private and university classrooms will open and students will settle back on campus.

UL Lafayette Communications Representative Eric Maron says, “We’ve been working the entire summer to prepare for this and the health services area is also working hard.”

On August 17, classroom doors will swing open and the University will welcome back their students.

Maron continues, “We do believe face to face is the best experience in college but we are making sure health is the number one priority.”



With an ongoing pandemic, however, the university says they are taking all steps to provide a safe campus for faculty, staff, and students.

“We are taking many steps to clean and maintain classroom safety throughout the university,” adds Maron.

While back in the classroom, the Ragin’ Cajun students can expect some changes to classroom protocols and procedures.

Maron explains, “Chairs will be separated. The design will be different. The setup will be different. Some students will come on Mondays, the others will come on Wednesdays.”



Following the state mandate order, everyone will be required to mask up while on campus.



“We will provide masks to the students when they come back and they will be available on campus,” Maron says.

Read the full Return to Campus Plan