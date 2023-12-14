(KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Louisiana Lafayette is expanding the availability of its special education master’s program in 2024.

The Louisiana Board of Regents approved the change earlier this school year.

Students who graduate from UL Lafayette with their master’s degree in special education will receive a certificate to teach gifted students.

The program is moving to an online format to accommodate students with full-time jobs.

“Increasing access to this program makes strategic sense to provide opportunities for both the students in the program as well as the students they’ll teach in the primary and secondary education settings,” Mary Farmer-Kaiser, Dean of Graduate School, said.

The requirements to apply include a teaching certificate and one year of hands-on teaching experience.

This will allow those who are in full-time teaching positions to take classes simultaneously.

“Among the key initiatives of our strategic plan are to develop new online and graduate opportunities and create academic pathways for working adults,” Farmer-Kaiser said.

These changes come amid the university’s new “Vision Louisiana” plan for 2023-2028.