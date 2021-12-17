NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) – Players and coaches from Marshall University and the University of Louisiana participated in a Day of Service across eight Greater New Orleans locations ahead of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl game on Saturday, Dec. 18. The Day of Service allows players from both teams to reflect, interact with and give back to the local community before the game.

“There’s a great responsibility among athletes to contribute to the communities they play in through volunteerism,” said R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Chairman Paul Valteau, Jr. “When we look at it, teamwork in our communities is similar to teamwork on the field, and when we work together, we can meet our goals on and off the field.”

Two spotlight organizations the teams volunteered with this year are the Special Olympics of Louisiana and LCMC Children’s Hospital. During the Day of Service, athletes from Marshall University participated in a punt, pass and kick session with the Special Olympics of Louisiana at the Caesars Superdome, while athletes from the University of Louisiana visited patients at LCMC Children’s Hospital.

Players and coaches also volunteered at ARC GNO, Pontchartrain Conservancy, Habitat for Humanity, Sunrise Senior Living, LASPCA Animal Rescue, and Camp Restore in New Orleans East for a Hurricane Ida storm clean up.

Now in its 21st year, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and its affiliated events continue to grow and create significant impact, generating an estimated economic impact of $18-$20 million annually and positive national media exposure for the State and the Greater New Orleans region.

The University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will play the Marshall University Thundering Herd in the 21st Annual R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m. CST at the Caesars Superdome.