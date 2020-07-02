U.S. Senator from Louisiana responds to alleged FEC violations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (BRPROUD) – Senator Bill Cassidy is known to have spent time over the years at the Penn Club in New York.

According to the website Roll Call, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy has forked over a lot of money from his campaign fund over the last 6 years to pay for Penn Club membership dues.

Roll Call claims the amount spent to be over $5,500.

Senator Cassidy’s campaign office has responded to these accusations with this statement:

“The Senator uses the Penn Club for campaign events and we believe everything was done appropriately,“ according to Senator Cassidy Spokesman, Ty Bofferding.