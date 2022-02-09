BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local entities teamed up to battle crime in Baton Rouge. This is after record breaking homicides this past year.

With crime at an all-time high, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is stepping in to join major city organizations in an effort to curb violence.

“DOJ is helping all of us establish goals to establish strategies to get to those goals, to establish performance measures for how we’ll measure our success going forward,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Communication Director Mark Armstrong.

The DOJ is investing resources into the city under the Public Safety Partnership Program. Some of those plans include getting feedback from community members and creating outreach programs.

Bureau of Justice Assistance Acting Director Kristen Mahoney is looking to get ahead of the violence happening in Baton Rouge.

“For six months, we’re probably just listening. And then we start to identify your priority areas where you want to build capacity, where you want to get better. Our whole goal is that we leave you a stronger community,” said Bureau of Justice Assistance Director Kristen Mahoney.

Organizations including the sheriff’s office and the Office of the Attorney General will attend DOJ workshops to get to the root of the city’s problems. The violence reduction workshops are not open to the public.

“Really important for people to identify where they think they need to work, where they think they need to collaborate, where they need to work together, identify those gaps and then direct the resources there,” Mahoney said.

The city will publish a three-year violence reduction strategy in about 8 weeks.