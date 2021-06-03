U.S. Department of Labor awards $730,000 in grants to Louisiana veterans assistance groups

A Vietnam War USA military veteran is looking down with his partially obscured face showing a serious facial expression. Though this shot is posed, this is a real life, real person Vietnam war veteran who’s recently had some significant health issues. He is wearing an inexpensive, non-branded, generic, souvenir shop replica Vietnam veteran commemorative baseball hat style cap under his hoody sweatshirt hood.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Tuesday that two Louisiana foundations would be receiving $736,665 in Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program grants.

The program is meant to help homeless veterans, female veterans, veterans with families, and incarcerated veterans find jobs and housing.

“As the nation continues its recovery from the pandemic, initiatives like these are more important than ever,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in a press release. “Our veterans deserve our best efforts to ensure they have a safe place to live, means to support themselves and their families and opportunities to pursue a fulfilling career.”

Last year the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness estimated that about 12% of Louisiana’s homeless population on any given day were veterans, even though veterans make up just 8% of the adult population in the state.

The Southeast Louisiana chapter of Volunteers of America will receive two grants worth a total of $533,165.

The groups website describes their transitional housing program for veterans as a “combination of counseling for substance abuse, access to housing, intensive care coordination and support services.”

In 2018, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana secured funding from the Louisiana Housing Corporation to build Valencia Park, a 3-story apartment complex in Spanish Town near downtown Baton Rouge. The group says half of the 122 apartments will be for veterans.

The Elle Foundation, a Shreveport based veterans assistance non-profit, received $203,500 in grants for its programs.