JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Two juveniles have admitted making threats that led to a lockdown of Jennings High School on Wednesday, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff”s Office.

Authorities said they confessed to making the threats to Jeff Davis Parish investigators in a meeting with their parents on Thursday.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a threatening call made to the school at around 10:54 a.m. Wednesday. The school began lockdown protocols by administrators and school resource deputies. During the lockdown period deputies and school staff conducted a sweep of the school and found nothing, authorities said.

During the lockdown period the school received two more threatening calls. Additional deputies and investigators were at the school gathering information on the calls, Ivey said. The phone number was identified, and investigators were able to locate two suspects.

On Thursday, Jeff Davis Sheriff’s investigators questioned the two suspects with their parents and obtained admissions to the threatening calls, authoritiers said.

Two female juveniles were arrested and booked and released from the parish jail on charges of Terrorizing.