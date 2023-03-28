NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two students from St. Mary’s Academy in New Orleans East have made a mathematics discovery, that mathematicians have been trying to prove for 2,000 years.
School officials say 17-year-old’s Calcea Johnson and Ne’Kiya Jackson, attended the American Mathematical Society’s Annual Southeastern Conference where they found a way to prove Pythagoras’ theory using trigonometry without using circular logic.
This discovery had been previously thought to be impossible to prove. The theory is used on the everyday bases in professions:
- architecture
- building construction
- navigation
- space flight
- computer science
- programming building cars
Johnson and Jackson first became interested in The Pythagorean Theorem when they entered a math contest created to spark students’ further interests in math. The study led them to prove the theory’s original proof was inaccurate.
The students made a groundbreaking lecture Saturday (March 18) in Atlanta, Georgia to mark their historic find.
Latest Stories
- Poll: Vallas leading Johnson in Chicago Mayoral runoff election
- Bipartisan pair pushes bill to expand families’ access to fresh produce
- Legislators balance protecting insurance consumers, appeasing companies
- Trump says he feels like Elvis after Jan. 6 choir song hits No. 1 on the charts
- Two New Orleans students prove math theory that’s been unproven by mathematicians for 2,000 years