Two more victims identified, death toll on the Seacor Power now at 4

PORT FOURCHON, La. — There’s still a large cloud of uncertainty looming over the families of the missing Seacor Power crew members. On Saturday, the Lafourche Parish coroner, Dr. John King, identified two more victims.

The two men, 53-year-old Anthony Harford of New Orleans and 55-year-old James Wallingsford of Gilbert, La., join a tragic list alongside fellow Louisianans 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville, and 63-year-old Captain David Ledet of Thibodaux, in a fatal capsizing of the commercial lift boat with nine more crewmen still missing.

WGNO’s Anna McAllister was live in Lafourche Parish with more.