Two juveniles killed and two injured in single-vehicle crash in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Early Wednesday morning, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a fatal single-vehicle car crash.

Deputies say the accident happened shortly after midnight, on Guste Island Road.

Initial reports show the vehicle was occupied by four juveniles. The crash claimed the lives of two of the children, and the remaining two were transported to a local hospital.

The conditions of the injured are currently unknown.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies say the cause of this crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call Captain Lance Vitter at 985-809-8225 or by email at lancevitter@stpso.com.