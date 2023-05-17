ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Two juveniles have escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth.

Two juveniles have escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth (ACYSM), located in St. Martinville.

Police said a the juveniles are 16 and 17-years-old from Calcasieu Parish.

After their escape, OJJ stopped all movement and notified law enforcement. Authorities said the ACYSM campus is secure.

The juveniles have been entered into the National Crime Information Database.

The Command Center at ACYSM will gather, track, and distribute information to assist in their apprehension.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command Center at 225.963.2753. Please refrain from traveling in the area.