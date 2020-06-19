Two firefighters injured while battling 6-alarm blaze at French Quarter hotel

NEW ORLEANS– Two New Orleans firefighters are in stable condition after being injured while battling a 6-alarm fire at The Quarter House Hotel.

NOFD Superintendent Tim McConnell said that the fire started around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the hotel on Chartres Street.

The fire went to six alarms. Ladders were used to spray the building from above, with flames staying towards the roof.

The two firefighters that were injured are being treated for smoke inhalation. Chief McConnell also said that no guests or employees of the hotel were injured in the fire.

We spoke with a group of women who were staying at the hotel as part of a “last vacation” for their friend who has been given six weeks to live.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.