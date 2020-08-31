Two Eunice men file petition to recall Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Two Eunice men have filed a petition to recall Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office confirmed.

Lee Joseph Vidrine is chairman of the petition and Michael Lyn Vidrine is vice chairman, the Monroe News Star reported.

Edwards, a Democrat, is serving his second term as governor. He was re-elected last year.

The Vidrines would need to secure 20% of registered voters’ signatures to force a recall election. That’s just over 600,000 signatures.

They have 180 days from Monday to collect enough signatures.

The USA Today Network says it is seeking to contact the Vidrines through social media. They did not include a contact on their filing.