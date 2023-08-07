BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY)– Two found dead and one injured after a residential house fire in Bayou Vista this morning, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

St. Mary Parish deputies were dispatched a little after 8 a.m. to a home on Juniper Street. An injured person was found outside the home then transported to a hospital. After the fire was put out, two people were found dead in the house.

SMPSO detectives and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently at the scene.

The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan City Fire Department, Berwick Fire Department, Patterson Fire Department, Amelia Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance were also at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be shared when it becomes available.