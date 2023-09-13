ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A house fire in Mt. Airy claimed the lives of a woman and two children on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, parish deputies responded to the scene around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Marigold Street.

They said the bodies of a 38-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were found.

The woman was found in a bathroom, the girl was found in a bedroom and the boy was found at the top of stairs.

According to reports, there were no smoke detectors in the home.

(WGNO/Ashley Hamilton): Quintella Choppin

(WGNO/Ashley Hamilton): Jirmani Edwards

(WGNO/Ashley Hamilton):Therill Edwards

(WGNO/Ashley Hamilton)

(WGNO/Ashley Hamilton)

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reports additional victims aren’t expected to be found.

Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

Latest Posts