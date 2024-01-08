MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6th, the Twin Cities’ Krewe of Janus hosted their “Twelfth Night” event. This celebration recognizes the 12th day after Christmas, which officially kicks off the revelry.

This day is symbolic to many, holding a significant amount of history behind it.

In old French and English Twelfth Night celebrations, a cake was baked to celebrate. A bean would be baked into the cake, and whoever ate the slice of cake with the bean in it would be the king, and he would be able to choose his queen.

The historian of the Krewe of Janus, Janet Breard, reminded guests of the history behind this event and why they were all present.

King Janus XLI, Ethan Landor, and Queen Janus XLI, Renata Landor, were presented last night in their regalia, which the Krewe was able to see for the first time.

The Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Ball will be held at Bayou Pointe Event Center on January 20th. The venue is located in Monroe on ULM’s campus.

