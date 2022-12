TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) — The election for Mayor of Turkey Creek is still up for grabs, as the unofficial vote total reported by the Louisiana Secretary of State shows the race is tied.

Bert K. Campbell and Victoria “Vicki” Chaddrick each received 109 votes in the initial tally by the Secretary of State in Saturday’s runoff election.

The votes will now be recounted, with any remaining, uncounted absentee ballots included.

Unofficial voter turnout in the race was 70.8%.