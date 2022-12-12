TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) — After the Nov. 8 primary election and the Dec. 10 runoff election, the village of Turkey Creek still does not know who its next mayor will be.

Saturday’s runoff has officially ended in a tie with both candidates, Republicans Bert K. Campbell and Vicki Chaddrick, finishing with 109 votes.

Evangeline Parish Clerk of Court Randy Deshotel spoke with the Secretary of State’s Office and was informed that once the election is certified, there will be a special election to be held Jan. 14.

In the Nov. 8 primary, Campbell had 92 votes, Chaddrick had 79 and the third candidate, Joey Ducote, had 30.

The special election will determine who replaces Phillip Cavins, who was the youngest mayor in the history of the state at 23 when he was elected unopposed in 2018.