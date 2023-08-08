FORT WORTH, Texas (WGNO) – Tulane junior quarterback Michael Pratt has been named to the 2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday.



Compiled by a subset of the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, this year’s list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2023 college football season. All nominees are required to have previously started at least one game at an NCAA Division I institution.

The full list consists of 35 players. Pratt is one of four from the AAC named to the watch list. All 10 FBS conferences as well as a football independent are represented on the list. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five preseason selections apiece. The list features 20 seniors, 10 juniors and five sophomores.



The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 47th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.



The official Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and will contain all active quarterbacks from the Preseason Watch List, all players honored as a weekly Great 8 recipient through the season’s first seven weeks and any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee.



The Midseason Watch List will then be pared down to the 35-player Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023 on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Fan voting on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will again play a role in the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting totals when combined with the national selection committee’s ballots. Voting will begin on Oct. 24.



The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 21). The 2023 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 7, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.



This is the third preseason watch list that Pratt has been named to as he is also a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy and the Maxwell Trophy.



Pratt is coming off a 2022 season in which he played in and started 13 games, went 215 for 338 in passing, had a 63.6 completion percentage (third best in a single season), threw for 3,009 yards (fourth most in a single season), threw for 27 touchdowns (third most in a single season) and had a 161.8 passing efficiency rating. He also finished second all-time at the school in a single season with his 5.4 touchdown to interception ratio and with his 8.9 yards per attempt. Pratt also finished second on the team in 2022 with his 129 carries for 478 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 10 rushing touchdowns are the second-most ever recorded by a Tulane quarterback in a single season. In his career, Pratt has started 35 games while completing 544 of 920 passes for 7,196 yards and 68 passing touchdowns. He also has had 349 rushing attempts for 849 yards and 23 touchdowns. He enters the season ranking in the top-10 in the career record books at Tulane in lowest interception ratio (1st – 2.28), passing efficiency (1st – 144.7), passing touchdowns (3rd – 68), completion percentage (4th – 59.1), passing yards per game (4th-205.6), passing yards (5th – 7,196), completions (6th – 544), 300-yard passing games (6th – 5), completions per game (7th – 15.54) and yards per completion (7th – 13.22). His 68 passing touchdowns are only two from reaching Shaun King for second and only four from tying the Patrick Ramsey’s school record.



This season, Tulane brings back four of the team’s five starters on the offensive line (Sincere Haynesworth, Prince Pines, Josh Remetich, Rashad Green), two of the team’s top three rushers (Michael Pratt and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson), the starting quarterback (Pratt), two of the top four receivers (Jha’Quan Jackson and Lawrence Keys III), the team’s punter (Casey Glover), the team’s kicker (Valentino Ambrosio), the team’s leader in interceptions (Jarius Monroe) and three of the five leading defensive players in tackles for loss (Patrick Jenkins, Darius Hodges and Keith Cooper Jr.).

In 2022, Tulane’s football team completed an unprecedented 12-2 campaign, culminating with an American Athletic Conference title and a 46-45 win over USC in the Cotton Bowl. At season’s end, the Green Wave finished with a ninth overall ranking, the second-highest in program history. Tulane opens the 2023 season at Yulman Stadium hosting South Alabama on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List

Carter Bradley, South Alabama, Sr., 6-3, 216, Jacksonville, Fla.

Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State, Sr., 6-1, 196, Honolulu, Hawai’

Jalon Daniels, Kansas, Jr., 6-0, 215, Lawndale, Calif.

Jayden Daniels, LSU, Sr., 6-4, 210, San Bernardino, Calif.

Quinn Ewers, Texas, So., 6-2, 195, Southlake, Texas

Dequan Finn, Toledo, Jr., 6-2, 205, Detroit, Mich.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, Sr., 5-11, 204, Mililani, Hawai’i

Taylen Green, Boise State, So., 6-6, 223, Lewisville, Texas

Frank Harris, UTSA, Sr., 6-0, 205, Schertz, Texas

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-1, 212, Charlotte, N.C.

Seth Henigan, Memphis, Jr., 6-3, 210, Denton, Texas

Will Howard, Kansas State, Sr., 6-5, 242, Downingtown, Pa.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas, Sr., 6-3, 247, Sardis, Miss.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson, So., 6-2, 195, Austin, Texas

Devin Leary, Kentucky, Sr., 6-1, 217, Sicklerville, N.J.

Riley Leonard, Duke, Jr., 6-4, 212, Fairhope, Ala.

Drake Maye, North Carolina, So., 6-4, 230, Huntersville, N.C.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, Sr., 6-3, 220, Indian Trail, N.C.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan, Jr., 6-3, 202, La Grange Park, Ill.

Joe Milton III, Tennessee, Sr., 6-5, 235, Pahokee, Fla.

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin, Sr., 6-2, 218, Waco, Texas

Bo Nix, Oregon, Sr., 6-3, 214, Pinson, Ala.

Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington, 6-3, 213, Tampa, Fla.

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF, Sr., 6-0, 200, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Michael Pratt, Tulane, Jr., 6-3, 220, Boca Raton, Fla.

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky, Jr., 6-2, 230, St. Augustine Beach, Fla.

Cameron Rising, Utah, Sr., 6-2, 220, Ventura, Calif.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State, Jr., 6-2, 210, Brandon, Miss.

Kurtis Rourke, Ohio, Sr., 6-5, 231, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse, Sr., 6-4, 225, Charlotte, N.C.

Jeff Sims, Nebraska, Jr., 6-4, 220, Jacksonville, Fla.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland, Sr., 5-11, 208, Ewa Beach, Hawai’i

Jordan Travis, Florida State, Sr., 6-1, 212, West Palm Beach, Fla.

E.J. Warner, Temple, So., 6-0, 190, Phoenix, Ariz.

Caleb Williams, USC, Jr., 6-1, 220, Washington, D.C.

