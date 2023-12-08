NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane University is under investigation for a reported civil rights violation, according to the United States Department of Education.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the university was added to the department’s list of open Title VI shared ancestry investigations.

According to the Civil Rights of Act 1964, discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal assistance is prohibited.

The incident stems from an off-campus rally that happened at the height of the Israel and Hamas conflict.

Back in October, protest organizers released a recount of the attack, stating that during the Tulane4Palestine rally, Zionists rushed into the street and reportedly attacked Palestinian youths, including two minors.

They added that the crowd was instructed not to engage with counter-protesters in an effort to keep the event peaceful.

As a result, three people were arrested for assaulting students and a Tulane police officer.

Antisemitism and other forms of hate have no place at Tulane University. We are proud to be home to a large Jewish population where students can feel safe to express their cultural and religious identities as Jews. The incident at the center of this investigation took place at a rally organized by a group that is not recognized by Tulane. The rally was deliberately staged on public property contiguous to our campus but over which we have no control. As a result of assaults against Tulane students and a Tulane police officer at the rally, three individuals unaffiliated with the university were arrested on a variety of charges, including hate crimes. Following this incident, Tulane significantly increased security on campus and undertook other measures, including increasing its teaching and trainings regarding antisemitism. Assistant Vice President for News and Media Relations Michael Strecker

University officials say they will fully comply with the investigation and look forward to sharing the facts of the incident as they continue to support a discrimination and harassment-free environment.

