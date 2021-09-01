Tulane shutters campus, evacuates hundreds of students in wake of power loss

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The evacuation of hundreds of students at Tulane University in New Orleans began Tuesday after the school lost its power after Hurricane Ida.

Many students lined up Tuesday to board buses bound for Houston. Students were asked to pack only two pieces of luggage, their computers and valuables.

The university announced it is establishing a Houston hub to provide food and lodging at the university’s expense for students until they can get flights home.

Like many areas in New Orleans and south Louisiana, the entire campus is without power.

Students who have decided to self-evacuate have until 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon to leave the campus.

University officials say the decision to evacuate was unexpected, but was made quickly due to the widespread power outages.

Tulane University President Michael Fitts, said the school didn’t mandate evacuations before the storm because they expected it to be a Category 1 storm.

“Unfortunately, Fitts said, with the towers coming down, we’re looking at no power for a couple weeks, so we really decided very quickly we had to get students home”

Fitts said the plan is to have “two or three weeks of remote learning,” and then we’ll bring them back in a month.”

Tulane will remain closed and has canceled all classes through Sunday, Sept. 12. At the end of the semester, the missed classes will be rescheduled. Classes will resume online only on Sept. 13th and will remain remote through Oct. 6.

On Oct. 11, following the Oct. 7-8 fall break, in-person classes will return to campus.