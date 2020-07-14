WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence has landed in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The nation’s second-in-command is here in Louisiana.

Vice President Mike Pence is spending his Tuesday meeting government leaders in Baton Rouge, discussing the area’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, has touched down on Air Force Two.

Then he will speak with Gov. John Bel Edwards, Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and members of Louisiana’s Republican congressional delegation.

They will hold a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium to discuss the possible extent of universities reopening come fall — and perhaps college sports returning life to football’s “Death Valley.”

“LSU is a tempting target for anybody,” Edwards said Saturday when asked why Pence chose to visit Baton Rouge. “We’re the current national champions. He gets the wonderful opportunity to be at that university.”

This won’t mark Pence’s first trip to the Baton Rouge area.

Pence most recently visited the city last fall, to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Pence will leave Baton Rouge and return to Washington, D.C on Tuesday night.