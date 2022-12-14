LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Trev Faulk has resigned as head football coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, effective immediately.

Faulk, who led the Knights to the 2022 state championship game in New Orleans, is leaving the team after seven years and four state titles.

The school has released a statement in wake of Faulk’s announcement.

(KLFY)

“From the day Coach Faulk arrived on campus, he changed how we think, acgt and even go about our day for the better. Words cannot express how much we appreciate the time he has spent molding young men into leaders and leading our program to six state championships games, with four titles. The administration, along with Coach Faulk’s counsel, is in immediate search for his successor.”

Faulk is reportedly preparing to explore other opportunities.