NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LSU Baseball’s Tre’ Morgan stopped by WGNO on Tuesday to talk with sports director Ed Daniels about his upcoming toy drive scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17.

The junior first baseman out of Brother Martin in New Orleans was a catalyst in the Tigers’ trip to the Regionals in June which led to him being named to the U.S. Collegiate National Team, SEC All-Defensive Team and LSWA All-Louisiana Honorable Mention.

Morgan’s “18 Days of Giving” is being held in conjunction with “Community Donation Day” for the Children’s Hospital of New Orleans.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to drop off donations at Children’s Hospital 12-4 p.m.