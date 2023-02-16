SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lieutenant Governor Nungesser is arriving in Shreveport to help welcome travel writers from across the nation to a three-day conference that celebrates attractions, restaurants, shopping, and Mardi Gras in northwest Louisiana.

Attendees of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) event, which takes place from Feb. 15 – 18 at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Shreveport, will hear from Colleen Kelly, the executive producer of the Emmy-nominated series on PBS called “Family Travel with Colleen Kelly;” they’ll also learn from the CEO & publisher of The Local Palate, Joe Spector; and from the digital influencer, content creator and founder of Maayan Gordon Media, Maayan Gordon.

“We are thrilled to be able to have our conference in Shreveport-Bossier this year,” said SATW Central States Chair Chez Chesak, who also bragged that the Shreveport area is rich in history, culture and offers a plethora of story ideas for SATW’s members.

The conference will open at the Shreveport Aquarium on Wednesday, where the culinary treats of Jessica Comegys will be featured.

In the days following the opening of the conference, an East Bank Experience, two city tours exploring all things “Weird and Wonderful” and the “Sportsman’s Paradise,” and lunch at the Robinson Film Center will literally give the busy travel writers something to write home about.

By the time the writers attend the Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras bash and parade on Feb. 18, they should already know which one of them has to buy the king cake for next year’s conference.

Once the parade is over it will officially be time for the travel writers to pack up their beads and plastic cups, and for one travel writer to also pack up his/her plastic king cake baby to serve as a reminder for next year’s obligation, before heading back to the airport.

“Louisiana is excited to welcome travel writers from across the United States, and we look forward to immersing them in our unique culture, exquisite food, and the celebratory spirit of our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser before his trip to help the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau give the SATW a warm welcome. “Not only does this offer us the opportunity to showcase all the ways you can Feed Your Soul year-round but also our not-to-be-missed carnival season.”