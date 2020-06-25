Train derailment causing major delays in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Town of Livingston Police Department is at the scene of a train derailment on Tuesday morning.

The call came into authorities about a train derailment a little before 7 a.m.

Source submitted photo

According to sources, the train was heading to Baton Rouge from Jackson, Mississippi when it derailed on Thursday morning.

There are reports of the crew being trapped in the engine car. Equipment movers are working to get them out safely.

There are reports of carbon dioxide leaking from one car, but it is not considered hazardous.

Chief Dufrene says, if you are experiencing electricity outage, it is because of a train derailment around North Corbin Rd. in the Walker area.”

Sources say, the train was 22 cars long and hit a tree that had fallen onto the tracks.

“Several cars are off the track which took out power lines,” according to Chief Dufrene.

Sources say, a locomotive and rail cars are on the ground at the scene of the derailment.

There are no reported injuries at this time.