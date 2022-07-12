BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge are reporting a Monday (July 11) evening crash that resulted in at least one person’s injury on Jefferson Highway.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Jefferson Highway and Partridge Lane in the Westminster area.

The extent of the wounded person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Baton Rouge Police are currently responding to the incident, and area drivers should proceed with caution or use a different route.

No further information related to the crash is currently available.