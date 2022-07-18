ST. MARY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say the left lane is blocked on I-10 West’s Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a crash and resulting congestion has traffic backed up for one mile.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

At this time there is no word on the circumstances surrounding the crash or whether or not anyone was injured.

Area drivers may want to use caution or take a different route.

