TRACKING CRISTOBAL: La. governor, senators react to federal aid response

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana’s governor and two U.S. senators are responding to President Donald Trump’s approval of federal aid, as Tropical Storm Cristobal crosses through the state.

The White House and Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Sunday it had granted the order. Gov. John Bel Edwards submitted the request Friday, two days before the storm made landfall outside Grand Isle.

“We are thankful to President Trump and his administration for responding quickly to my request and the needs of the people of Louisiana,” Edwards said in a statement Sunday. “Our citizens have weathered many storms, and I’m certain that they will this time as well.”

At the request of @SenJohnKennedy & @SenBillCassidy of the Great State of Louisiana, I will be approving & signing today an EMERGENCY DECLARATION which will help with all aspects of the big storm that is currently hitting your shores. FEMA is already there. God Bless You! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

“I’m glad the president did it, and I thank him for acknowledging,” Sen. Bill Cassidy told BRProud.com’s Harrison Golden in a phone interview Sunday night. “But most importantly, I think it’s important for the communities.”

“Louisiana has weathered every storm that’s come our way, and our people will do the same with Tropical Storm Cristobal,” Sen. John Kennedy said in a statement. “Sen. Cassidy and I are grateful that President Trump is declaring a state of emergency to make resources available for our state.”

Cristobal is the second-earliest named storm to make landfall in Louisiana since meteorologists began keeping records.