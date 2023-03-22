SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the launch of a new website by which citizens can learn which projects included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are underway in their communities and how much funding was assigned to the project.

The website features a dashboard with an interactive map Louisianans can use to keep up-to-date on transportation, road and bridge repairs, environmental remediation, public safety, and clean energy projects.

According to dashboard data, Louisiana has funded 461 projects and 307 in disadvantaged areas. The “disadvantaged” designation is related to the number of projects that interest the United States Census Bureau tract that also categorizes disadvantaged or underserved communities according to the Justice40 initiative.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment, and I’ve tasked my cabinet officials with doing everything they can to ensure Louisiana is taking full advantage of this historic funding opportunity,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “These investments will create jobs and transform Louisiana by improving our roads and bridges, delivering broadband internet to underserved communities, ensuring resilient coastal infrastructure, updating water systems, addressing legacy pollution issues like orphaned wells, and advancing Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan. I want to thank President Biden, Senator Bill Cassidy, and Representative Troy Carter for supporting the BIL and making this possible.”

Users can deploy filters to learn specifically which agency oversees the project, the state, and U.S. Senate and House district the project is in, and the parish. There is an interactive map view with color coding to see projects throughout the state and a list view.

The “Building the Bayou State” dashboard is part of the General Services Administration‘s Data to Decisions dashboard, which shows national projects.